An Expert Decision-Maker Explains How to Get Better at Quitting

This week, host June Thomas talks to Annie Duke, an author and former professional poker player whose latest book is Quit: The Power of Knowing When to Walk Away. In the interview, Annie explains why she’s trying to rehabilitate the word “quit.” She also uses examples to illustrate why quitting is sometimes the best option and why people often stick to projects and jobs that aren’t working.

After the interview, June and co-host Isaac Butler discuss their own experiences with quitting and saying “no” to things.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Annie talks about balancing individual goals with the goals of your community. She also gives some possible explanations for why there aren’t more women in professional poker.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.