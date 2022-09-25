How NYC’s Lincoln Center is Aiming to Be More Welcoming to More People

This week, host Isaac Butler talks to Shanta Thake, chief artistic officer of New York City’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. In the interview, Shanta describes the different branches of Lincoln Center and discusses the institution’s new mission to make all of those branches more welcoming and accessible to more people. She also describes her role as a curator and explains how she and her team are always on the lookout for new talent.

After the interview, Isaac and co-host Karen Han discuss the business side of live production. They also interrogate Isaac’s claim that “90% of art is bad.”

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Shanta and Isaac talk about one of their favorite operas, Philip Glass’ Akhnaten.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.