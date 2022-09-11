With Diary of a Misfit, Reporter Casey Parks Turns a Mystery into a Memoir
“It’s kind of a book about the making of itself.”
Episode Notes
This week, host June Thomas talks to reporter Casey Parks, whose new memoir Diary of a Misfit was more than a decade in the making. In the interview, Casey explains how the book started as a documentary project that focused on a person from her hometown. Then she discusses the gradual evolution of the project and her decision to make it more personal.
After the interview, June and co-host Karen Han talk about Casey’s “need” to write the book and whether they’ve ever felt that same pull.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Casey shares what it was like to narrate the audiobook version of the memoir. She also lists some books and other works that served as inspiration for Diary of a Misfit.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.