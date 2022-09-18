Why The Rehearsal’s Editing Is So Important to the Final Product
“We don’t try to stitch together conversations that are weird. We find the moments that are weird.”
This week, host Karen Han talks to TV and film editor Stacy Moon, whose recent projects include Nathan Fielder’s HBO show The Rehearsal, Tim Robinson’s sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave, and the new feature film Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. In the interview, Stacy breaks down the process for editing an episode of The Rehearsal, which involves piecing together a narrative from hours of unscripted conversations. She also talks about I Think You Should Leave and explains how she uses editing to play up awkward moments and help jokes land. Finally, she discusses Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. and the differences between editing TV shows and movies.
After the interview, Karen and co-host Isaac Butler talk about Stacy’s collaborative work ethic. They also discuss one of their favorite examples of bad editing.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.