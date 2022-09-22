How to Manage the Clutter of an Arts and Crafts Hobby
“I would like to keep creating, but I don’t want a house full of glass pieces.”
On this edition of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Isaac Butler help a listener whose collection of homemade fused glass is getting out of control. The listener, named Todd, has already tried selling his art and giving it away to friends, but his collection keeps growing. June and Isaac offer creative solutions that will allow Todd to keep creating without being overwhelmed by clutter.
Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at 304-933-9675, or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.