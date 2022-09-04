Fight Choreographers Explain the Artistry Behind Movie Martial Arts

This week, host Isaac Butler talks to Andy Le, Brian Le, and Daniel Mah, fight choreographers for the action comedy film Everything Everywhere All at Once. In the interview, Andy, Brian, and Daniel discuss the origins of their group Martial Club and explain how they learned to recreate fight sequences by watching lots and lots of martial arts movies. Then they talk about their work on Everything Everywhere All at Once and share what they’ve learned about working with big-time action stars like Michelle Yeoh.

After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas discuss Martial Club’s rise to fame and their ability to learn from the films they admire.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Andy, Brian, and Daniel name some of their favorite martial arts movies.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.