Advice for Two Creatives Who Decided to Get Married
“On some level, all long-term relationships are creative acts.”
Episode Notes
On this edition of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and Isaac Butler help a married couple who both do creative work but don’t always have the same creative rhythms. Karen and Isaac offer tips on how to navigate situations where one person is in a creative rut and the other is cranking out gold. They also offer general tips about communication and the creative work that goes into being a couple.
Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at 304-933-9675, or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.