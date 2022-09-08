Working

Advice for Two Creatives Who Decided to Get Married

“On some level, all long-term relationships are creative acts.”

On this edition of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and Isaac Butler help a married couple who both do creative work but don’t always have the same creative rhythms. Karen and Isaac offer tips on how to navigate situations where one person is in a creative rut and the other is cranking out gold. They also offer general tips about communication and the creative work that goes into being a couple.

