Writers Rob Walker and Joshua Glenn on Their Longtime Partnership

And their “virtuous circle of procrastination.”

Episode Notes

This week, host June Thomas talks to writers Rob Walker and Joshua Glenn, whose Significant Objects project explores how and why physical items can take on meaning and value. In the interview, Rob and Joshua talk about how their partnership was born and explain why they’re such compatible collaborators. They also discuss their proclivity for balancing lots of projects, and Joshua explains something he calls the “virtuous circle of procrastination.”

After the interview, June and co-host Karen Han share lessons they’ve learned about collaborating on creative projects.

And here’s June’s contribution to Rob and Joshua’s “Project:Object.”
https://www.hilobrow.com/2020/05/04/movie-objects-12/

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

