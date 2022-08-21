Working

The Artist Behind Liberty Puzzles’ Whimsical Wooden Designs

“Not only am I making a puzzle for a customer; it’s also a puzzle for me, trying to make it so it works.”

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, host Karen Han talks to Lynon Aksamit, a puzzle designer for the Colorado-based company Liberty Puzzles. In the interview, Lynon explains how he and his colleagues select artwork to turn into puzzles. Then he breaks down his process for designing puzzle pieces (including “whimsy pieces”) and describes how he plays with the themes of the original artwork to create engaging puzzles for customers.

After the interview, Karen and co-host June Thomas discuss their own experiences with puzzles.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Lynon explains how he’s able to make time for side projects.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

Advertisement

About the Show

Slate interviews creative people about their work.

All episodes

Host

  • Karen Han is a former Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.