How to Recharge In-Between Creative Projects
The first step is recognizing that you’ve actually accomplished something
Episode Notes
On this edition of Working Overtime, hosts Isaac Butler and Karen Han discuss the many complicated emotions that can sometimes creep up after a big project comes to an end. They also share tips for managing those emotions and finding ways to recharge before the next project starts.
Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at 304-933-9675, or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.