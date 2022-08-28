How Perfumers Can Tell Stories Through Scents
“I believe strongly in trying to push perfume more towards the arts.”
Episode Notes
This week, host Karen Han talks to David Seth Moltz and Kavi Moltz, founders of the perfume company D.S. & Durga. In the interview, David and Kavi explain how their interest in perfume started as a hobby and blossomed into a business. They also discuss the trial and error of creating great scents and argue that perfumery should be considered an art form on the level of writing or music composition.
After the interview, Karen and co-host Isaac Butler talk about telling stories through scents and how subjective our sense of smell is.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.