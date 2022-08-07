How Chef Hooni Kim Brings Korean Staples into U.S. Homes
His new venture, the Little Banchan Shop, aims to inform people about common Korean dishes and ingredients.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, host Karen Han discusses the basics of great Korean food with chef Hooni Kim. In the interview, Hooni starts by explaining how one of his restaurants developed a meal kit service at the start of the pandemic. Then he discusses his latest venture, the Little Banchan Shop, which will offer packaged Korean side dishes (called Banchan), marinated meats, and other items that customers can incorporate into their home cooked meals.
After the interview Karen and co-host Isaac Butler talk about the importance of trial and error in creative work.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Karen asks Hooni about his cookbook, My Korea: Traditional Flavors, Modern Recipes.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.