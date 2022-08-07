Working

How Chef Hooni Kim Brings Korean Staples into U.S. Homes

His new venture, the Little Banchan Shop, aims to inform people about common Korean dishes and ingredients.

Episode Notes

This week, host Karen Han discusses the basics of great Korean food with chef Hooni Kim. In the interview, Hooni starts by explaining how one of his restaurants developed a meal kit service at the start of the pandemic. Then he discusses his latest venture, the Little Banchan Shop, which will offer packaged Korean side dishes (called Banchan), marinated meats, and other items that customers can incorporate into their home cooked meals.

After the interview Karen and co-host Isaac Butler talk about the importance of trial and error in creative work.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Karen asks Hooni about his cookbook, My Korea: Traditional Flavors, Modern Recipes.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

  • Karen Han is a former Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.