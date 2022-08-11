Working

The Challenges of Moving to a New City as a Freelance Writer

“I think moving is one of the most stressful and hard things we go through.”

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

On this edition of Working Overtime, co-host June Thomas gets some advice from co-host Karen Han about moving to a new city as a freelance writer. First they talk about how important it is to engage with your new city’s art scene and cultural institutions. Then they discuss ways to build a new supportive community and how to stay in touch with former collaborators.

Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at 304-933-9675, or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.

Advertisement

About the Show

Slate interviews creative people about their work.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Karen Han is a former Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.

  • June Thomas is the co-host of Slate's Working podcast. She is writing a book about archetypical lesbian spaces.