The Challenges of Moving to a New City as a Freelance Writer
“I think moving is one of the most stressful and hard things we go through.”
Episode Notes
On this edition of Working Overtime, co-host June Thomas gets some advice from co-host Karen Han about moving to a new city as a freelance writer. First they talk about how important it is to engage with your new city’s art scene and cultural institutions. Then they discuss ways to build a new supportive community and how to stay in touch with former collaborators.
Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at 304-933-9675, or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.