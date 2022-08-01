Inside the Casting Process for FX’s Reservation Dogs
Angelique Midthunder explains how she recruited the show’s almost entirely Indigenous cast.
This week, host June Thomas talks to casting director Angelique Midthunder, who recently worked on the FX series Reservation Dogs. In the interview, Angelique describes the casting and audition processes for the show and shares what it was like to organize an open casting call in Oklahoma. She also talks about the decision to cast Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack, which was originally supposed to be a male role.
After the interview, June and co-host Isaac Butler discuss identity and authenticity in casting.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Angelique explains why the letters C.S.A follow the names of some casting directors in the credits of movies and TV shows.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
