Working

Inside the Casting Process for FX’s Reservation Dogs

Angelique Midthunder explains how she recruited the show’s almost entirely Indigenous cast.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, host June Thomas talks to casting director Angelique Midthunder, who recently worked on the FX series Reservation Dogs. In the interview, Angelique describes the casting and audition processes for the show and shares what it was like to organize an open casting call in Oklahoma. She also talks about the decision to cast Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack, which was originally supposed to be a male role.

After the interview, June and co-host Isaac Butler discuss identity and authenticity in casting.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Angelique explains why the letters C.S.A follow the names of some casting directors in the credits of movies and TV shows.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

Advertisement

About the Show

Slate interviews creative people about their work.

All episodes

Host

  • June Thomas is the co-host of Slate's Working podcast. She is writing a book about archetypical lesbian spaces.