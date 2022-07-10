Eliot Laurence on His “Maximalist” TV Series Motherland: Fort Salem
“After commercials, we’re at 39 minutes, but we always pack in like an hour and a half’s worth of stuff.”
Episode Notes
This week, host June Thomas talks to Eliot Laurence, creator of the witchy supernatural series Motherland: Fort Salem. In the interview, Eliot discusses Motherland’s unique premise, its queer characters, and his decision to include tons of storylines and plot details.
After the interview, June and co-host Karen Han discuss supernatural premises, the “kill your gays” trope, and being an introverted boss.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, June asks Eliot about a specific piece of magic in Motherland.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.