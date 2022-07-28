Working

How to Begin a New Creative Hobby

“What’s important is being very clear that this is relaxation.”

Episode Notes

On this edition of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and June Thomas help a listener who works in publishing but wants to pick up writing on the side. Karen and June start by talking about their own creative side projects and hobbies. Then they discuss writing specifically and offer tips for how someone might begin a casual writing practice.

Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at 304-933-9675, or email us at working@slate.com.

And here are some productivity videos that June recommends!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BG1tfC7tSYw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2WBHyqRsxA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vvs7CjyS1M

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.

Slate interviews creative people about their work.

  • Karen Han is a former Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.

  • June Thomas is the co-host of Slate's Working podcast. She is writing a book about archetypical lesbian spaces.