The Creators of The Other Two on Running a Comedy Writers’ Room
“It’s a combination of hosting a party and trying to put together a puzzle in your mind.”
Episode Notes
This week, host Isaac Butler talks to Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, creators and showrunners of the comedy series The Other Two. In the interview, Sarah and Chris talk about what it’s like to run a writers’ room, how to work exposition into TV dialogue, and what they look for in the writers they hire.
After the interview, Isaac and co-host Karen Han discuss how difficult it is to write good exposition.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Chris and Sarah talk about a unique challenge they faced while making season two of The Other Two.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
