Artist Nayland Blake on Capitalism and Creativity

“It will take as much of your power as you’re willing to give it.”

Episode Notes

This week, host Isaac Butler talks to artist Nayland Blake, whose current exhibit “Got an Art Problem?” allows them to help artists move past creative blocks. In the interview, Nayland discusses the reasoning behind the exhibit and their affinity for interactive art. They also talk about capitalism, museums, and the importance of ambiguity in art.

After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas discuss the concept of “niching down,” i.e. cultivating a narrow brand for yourself instead of following your artistic instincts.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Isaac and Nayland talk about the interactive art of video games.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

