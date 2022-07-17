How the Rottweilers on FX’s The Old Man Were Trained to Perform for the Camera
Animal trainer Sarah Clifford shares her process
Episode Notes
This week, host June Thomas talks to Sarah Clifford, an animal trainer who worked on the new FX series The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges and some very talented rottweilers. In the interview, Sarah explains why rottweilers–instead of pit bulls or malinois–were chosen to be Jeff Bridges’ co-stars on the show. Then she gets specific about how she trained the dogs to display a range of behaviors and emotions.
After the interview, June and co-host Karen Han compare the on-set treatment of animal performers to the on-set treatment of human actors.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, June asks Sarah if there are any animals that can’t be trained.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.