The Limits of the “500 Words Per Day” Writing Advice

“It’s a very pleasant privilege to be able to even consider doing this.”

On this week’s addition of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Isaac Butler evaluate some writing advice that June received from Slate book critic Laura Miller, who got the idea from the writer Graham Greene. The advice is to write 500 words per day, and once you’re done with that quota, you can do whatever you want. But what happens when your schedule doesn’t allow such a rigid ritual? Is there something magic about the number 500? June and Isaac weigh in on these and other questions, and then they discuss a concept called “modular writing.”

