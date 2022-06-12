How Music Supervisors for Film and TV Source the Perfect Songs
“I do enjoy the sleuthing aspect of when you find a rare recording…”
Episode Notes
This week, host Isaac Butler talks to music supervisors Bruce Gilbert and Lauren Mikus, whose most recent projects include the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and the the multidimensional action movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.
After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas talk about music choices in film and TV and discuss whether it’s better to pick well-known hits or more obscure deep cuts.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Bruce and Lauren talk about the taste-making aspect of their job. Then they explain their process for creating a uniquely New York sound for Only Murders in the Building.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.