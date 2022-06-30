How to Pitch Stories and Build Relationships With Editors
“Your pitch needs to convey to a very busy person what the piece is actually going to be like.”
On this edition of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and Isaac Butler explain how to pitch a story to an editor of a newspaper, magazine, or blog. They discuss the basic components of a good pitch and offer some DOs and DON’Ts about interacting with editors.
Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at 304-933-9675, or email us at working@slate.com.
