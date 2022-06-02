How to Create Structure for Unstructured Work
On this edition of Working Overtime, hosts Isaac Butler and June Thomas hear from a listener who’s having trouble prioritizing his non-urgent tasks. With the help of some productivity metaphors and strategies, Isaac and June suggest ways to structure unstructured time and to break long-term projects down into bite-sized pieces.
Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at 304-933-9675, or email us at working@slate.com.
