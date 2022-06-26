How Foley Artist Joanna Fang Creates Sound Effects for Movies and TV
Her résumé includes In the Heights, Dickinson, and Clifford the Big Red Dog.
Episode Notes
This week, host Karen Han talks to foley artist Joanna Fang, who uses everyday objects to create sound effects for movies, TV shows, and video games. In the interview, Joanna explains what a foley artist does and describes some of her tools and techniques. Then she demonstrates how pasta shells can sound like breaking bones and how a wet cloth can be used to make a whole range of (mostly gross) sounds.
After the interview, Karen and co-host Isaac Butler discuss Joanna’s unique passion for her work.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Joanna talks about her work on the movie musical In the Heights.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.