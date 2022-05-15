Voice Actor Erika Ishii on Video Game Roles and Motion Capture

This week, host Karen Han talks to voice actor and performer Erika Ishii, whose very long resume includes video games, animated series, and live action projects. In the interview, Erika explains their process of bringing video game characters to life–characters like Valkyrie in the game Apex Legends. Then Erika discusses diversity among both characters and performers in the video game industry and the ability to say no to projects that aren’t the right fit.

After the interview, Karen and co-host Isaac Butler talk about diversity in entertainment and the progress that has yet to be made.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Erika lists some of the voice actors and performances that have inspired them over the years.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.