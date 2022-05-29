How Rural Librarian Jessamyn West is Alleviating the Digital Divide
“In my dream world, library school would partly be help desk school.”
Episode Notes
This week, host June Thomas talks to Jessamyn West, a librarian in rural Vermont who’s working to improve computer literacy and access to library services in her community. In the interview, Jessamyn explains her process for helping people to learn basic computer skills, like building a resume, setting up an online dating profile, or learning how to use a mouse. She also talks about her broader mission to make sure technology is intuitive and accessible to everyone who needs it.
After the interview, June and co-host Isaac Butler discuss mantras and understanding your strengths and weaknesses.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Jessamyn talks about her experience editing Wikipedia pages.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.