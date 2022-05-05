How to Know When It’s Time to Abandon a Creative Project
“It’s all about the spark.”
On this edition of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and June Thomas reply to a listener named Jamey, who thinks it might be time to abandon a novel-writing project. Karen and June first discuss projects they’ve walked away from and share what drove them to that decision. Then they discuss ways to salvage the best parts of a failed project to use on the next one.
Do you have a question about creative work? Call and leave a message at 304-933-9675, or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews