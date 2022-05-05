Working

How to Know When It’s Time to Abandon a Creative Project

“It’s all about the spark.”

Episode Notes

On this edition of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and June Thomas reply to a listener named Jamey, who thinks it might be time to abandon a novel-writing project. Karen and June first discuss projects they’ve walked away from and share what drove them to that decision. Then they discuss ways to salvage the best parts of a failed project to use on the next one.

Do you have a question about creative work? Call and leave a message at 304-933-9675, or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews

Hosts

  • Karen Han is a former Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.

  • June Thomas is senior managing producer of Slate podcasts.