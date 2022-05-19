How to Choose Between Multiple Creative Projects
“Which one do you find yourself thinking about in the shower?”
On this edition of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Karen Han hear from a listener who can’t decide which creative project to move forward with. First, they discuss how to evaluate a project’s potential for success. Then they imagine what it would be like to choose between projects if money weren’t a factor.
Do you have a question about creative work? Call and leave a message at 304-933-9675, or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.