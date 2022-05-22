How Lez Zeppelin Guitarist Steph Paynes Channels Jimmy Page
“The soul of the band does not lie in the technical element. The essence of it is something else.”
Episode Notes
This week, host Isaac Butler talks to Steph Paynes, founder and guitarist of Lez Zeppelin, an all-female group dedicated to the musical and performative stylings of Led Zeppelin. In the interview, Steph explains why she doesn’t consider Lez Zeppelin to be a “tribute band.” Then she describes the challenge of mimicking certain aspects of the legendary rock band while still being unique and expressive.
After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas discuss Steph’s attention to detail and the raw sexuality of both Lez and Led Zeppelin.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Steph tells the story of the time Jimmy Page showed up at one of Lez Zeppelin’s shows.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.