Artist Dan-ah Kim on Picture Books and Graphic Designs for The Gilded Age
“I’m grateful to have two jobs that I enjoy and to have that balance.”
Episode Notes
This week, host Karen Han talks to artist and designer Dan-ah Kim, whose work includes the picture book The Grandmasters Daughter and multiple graphic design projects for film and television. In the interview, Dan-ah discusses her traditional style of working and explains how she adapted her work to the picture book form. Then she talks about her graphic design work for the HBO series The Gilded Age.
After the interview, Karen and co-host Isaac Butler discuss martial arts and the difficult work of balancing personal projects with a day job.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Dan-ah talks about dabbling in the world of fashion design.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.