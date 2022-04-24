Working

A Creative Director for Cartoon Shows Explains Her Biggest Animation Challenges

“Any time a character, like, wears a hat…it’s considered almost like a new character design.”

Episode Notes

This week, host Karen Han talks to Christina Chang, creative director for the animated series We Baby Bears on Cartoon Network. In the interview, Christina explains what a creative director does and describes the common challenges that animators and storyboard artists face. She also discusses her career journey and the challenges of assuming a leadership role.

After the interview, Karen and co-host June Thomas talk about how production budgets can affect animated series. Then they discuss the benefits of studying other people’s work to improve your own.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Karen and Christina chat about burnout and taking breaks.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

About the Show

Slate interviews Americans about their jobs.

Host

  • Karen Han is a former Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.