How Routines and Rituals Can Help (or Hurt) Creative Work
Episode Notes
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, host Isaac Butler helps co-host June Thomas adjust to life as a freelancer. With boundless free time comes the need for new routines to maintain creative muscles and stay on task.
Then the hosts examine routines more broadly. Can lighting a candle set the perfect writing mood? Can a fresh drink and an hour of solitary reflection summon your muse? Joan Didion thought so.
Do you practice any creative routines or rituals? Do you find them hard to develop? Share your thoughts with us at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.