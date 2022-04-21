How to Get More Creative in the Classroom Without Wasting Students’ Time
“Spending two weeks of an AP Euro class on a mock trial of Richard III isn’t particularly useful.”
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts Isaac Butler and June Thomas answer a question from a physics teacher named Anya, who thinks we should all view teaching as the creative practice that it is. Building a creative atmosphere for students can provide some truly inspired ways of teaching, but it can just as easily wind up going a little overboard…
What did a teacher do that you found really creative? Or are there some creative teaching habits that should really be avoided? Share them with us at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.