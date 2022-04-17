How Children’s Book Creators Natalia and Lauren O’Hara Balance Art and Family
“We work more like an author/illustrator than an author and an illustrator.”
Episode Notes
This week, host June Thomas talks to sisters Natalia and Lauren O’Hara, who work as an author/illustrator team to create children’s books like Hortense and the Shadow and Frindleswylde. In the interview, Natalia and Lauren discuss their collaborative relationship, their early exposure to fairy tales, and misconceptions about gender in children’s book publishing.
After the interview, June and co-host Isaac Butler talk about sibling relationships and what it’s like to collaborate with a close friend or family member.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, June asks Natalia and Lauren if they ever include Easter eggs for parents in their books. Then the three of them discuss Northern English accents and rhyming words.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.