How Art and Language Work Together in Lauren Redniss’ Visual Nonfiction
“Images convey other types of information and emotion that are appropriate and meaningful.”
Episode Notes
This week, host Isaac Butler talks to artist and writer Lauren Redniss, whose latest piece of visual nonfiction is Oak Flat: A Fight for Sacred Land in the American West. In the interview, Lauren first explains why she uses both art and text together in her work. Then she shares her reporting process for Oak Flat and describes how she landed on the book’s narrative structure.
After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas discuss Lauren’s fluid artistic style and the importance of structure in nonfiction.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Lauren talks about trying her hand at children’s books.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.