Author Julia Cameron on Morning Pages and Overcoming Perfectionism
“When we’re doing creative work, we’re fishing from an inner well.”
Episode Notes
This week, host June Thomas talks to Julia Cameron, author of the classic book The Artist’s Way and dozens of other books about creativity, including her most recent, Seeking Wisdom: A Spiritual Path to Creative Connection. In the interview, Julia discusses the role of spirituality in creativity and argues that her methods are helpful for believers and atheists alike. Then she digs into the benefits of morning pages and helps June overcome her inner perfectionist.
After the interview, June and co-host Karen Han discuss their strategies for overcoming creative blocks.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Julia reads two poems. You can find more of her work at juliacameronlive.com.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.