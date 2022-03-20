Working

Jeeyon Shim’s “Keepsake Games” Combine Crafting and Storytelling

The designer behind Field Guide to Memory and The Snow Queen discusses her career journey, work habits, and environmental mission.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, host Karen Han talks to Jeeyon Shim, who designs immersive games that allow players to craft objects and tell stories. In the interview, Jeeyon discusses her career as an outdoor educator and explains how that work prompted her pivot to game design. She also explains what a “keepsake game” is and describes her latest game, called The Snow Queen, which repurposes chess pieces and allows players to craft narratives about them.

After the interview, Karen and co-host June Thomas discuss the appeal of solo games. Then they reflect on Jeeyon’s comments about making a living as an artist and treating creative work as work.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Jeeyon lists some of her favorite games to play.

Jeeyon’s games can be found at jeeyonshim.games.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

Advertisement

About the Show

Slate interviews Americans about their jobs.

All episodes

Host

  • Karen Han is a former Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.