The Writers of HBO’s Somebody, Somewhere on Collaborating as Best Friends

This week, host Isaac Butler talks to Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, writers and creators of the HBO series Somebody, Somewhere. In the interview, Hannah and Paul discuss their close collaborative relationship and share some of the creative practices they developed with their theater company, The Debate Society. Then they talk about the development and writing process behind Somebody, Somewhere, which is set in rural Kansas and stars actor and cabaret singer Bridget Everett, who grew up there.

After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas talk about the effectiveness of writing exercises and the difficulty of describing one’s own creative processes.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Hannah and Paul explain why they chose not to include any details about the pandemic in Somebody, Somewhere.

