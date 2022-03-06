How a Ghostwriter for Fiction Collaborates With Clients
“I take all of their desires and vision for the book … and make it work in the story.”
Episode Notes
This week, host June Thomas talks to author, ghostwriter, and YouTuber Michelle Schusterman, who’s written more than a dozen novels. In the interview, Michelle differentiates between her various writing jobs and explains how she juggles so many projects. She also gives a step-by-step description of her ghostwriting process for fiction and offers advice on how to manage clients.
After the interview, June and co-host Isaac Butler discuss strategies for managing multiple jobs at once and learning through trial-and-error.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Michelle talks about her time as a marching band teacher and explains how it led to one of her first big writing jobs.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.