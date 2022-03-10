What Hollywood Often Gets Wrong When Depicting Creativity
And what the recent Beatles documentary totally nailed.
Episode Notes
For this edition of Working Overtime, hosts Isaac Butler and Karen Han reply to an email from a listener named Jeffrey, who points out how rare it is to see an accurate depiction of creativity in movies and on TV. One reason for this, Jeffrey asserts, is that creative work requires a lot of boring drudgery. Isaac and Karen weigh in on this idea and list some examples of accurate depictions of the creative process.
Is there a question about creativity or inspiration that you’d like to ask the hosts of Working? Give us a call and leave a message at (304) 933-9675, or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.