Spicing Up Dry Writing
“It’s called a shitty first draft for a reason.”
Episode Notes
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts Isaac Butler and Karen Han answer a question from a listener named Anna, who wants to enliven her nonfiction work. Breaking through creative roadblocks can be challenging, but Isaac and Karen trade tricks, such as diagramming passages of your favorite writing and inventing weird rules to find a voice that fits your work.
Have you struggled to find your voice or encountered other creative barricades? Share them with us at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.