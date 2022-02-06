How a Playwright and a Director Harmonize to Make Great Theater
Writer Aleshea Harris and director Whitney White discuss the collaborative process for their new play, On Sugarland.
Episode Notes
This week, host Isaac Butler talks to playwright Aleshea Harris and director Whitney White, whose new play On Sugarland is currently in preview performances at the New York Theatre Workshop. In the interview, Aleshea and Whitney explain the crucial relationship between playwrights and directors and discuss the ways they work together, solve problems, and ultimately put on the best production possible.
After the interview, co-host June Thomas asks Isaac about his experience working as a director and collaborating with writers.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Aleshea and Whitney explain how COVID protocols have affected their rehearsal process.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews