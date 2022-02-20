Why Isaac Butler’s History of Method Acting Is Such a Page-Turner
Narrative tension is like money in the bank. If you aren’t generating it, you’re spending it.
This week, host Karen Han talks to Isaac Butler about the writing of his new book The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned to Act. They discuss how Isaac’s background as a child professional actor informed his understanding of his subject, how he researched a wide-ranging topic that spanned geography and generations, and how he conceived of the book’s structure and managed its narrative tension.
After the interview, Karen and co-host June Thomas talk about learning from the questions that arise during a book’s research phase, coming to terms with having to make cuts to a manuscript, and how to find trusted outside readers.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Karen asks Isaac to recommend some great Method performances.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
