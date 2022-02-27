Composer Fabian Almazan on His Green Alternative to CDs and Vinyl
“You can just recycle it if you hate the music.”
Episode Notes
This week, host Isaac Butler talks to composer and band leader Fabian Almazan. In the interview, Fabian explains how he uses physical places, like the Everglades or a region in Cuba, as a jumping-off point to compose music. He also discusses Biophilia Records, a label he started as a way to gather like-minded musicians. His latest album, This Land Abounds With Life, was released as a “Biopholio,” which is Fabian’s green alternative to traditional physical media.
After the interview, Isaac and co-host Karen Han talk about Fabian’s approach to inspiration and their own relationships to classical music.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Isaac asks Fabian about his experience working with composer and Spike Lee collaborator Terence Blanchard.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.