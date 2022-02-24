Working

How TV’s Dickinson Addresses Writer’s Block

“Refuse to be the daisy, and start being the sun.”

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

For this episode of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Karen Han discuss their experiences with writer’s block. Then they analyze how the Apple TV+ series about Emily Dickinson, aptly named Dickinson, addresses writer’s block

Have you experienced writer’s block or other creative hurdles? Share them with us at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.

Advertisement

About the Show

Slate interviews Americans about their jobs.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Karen Han is a former Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.

  • June Thomas is senior managing producer of Slate podcasts.