How TV’s Dickinson Addresses Writer’s Block
“Refuse to be the daisy, and start being the sun.”
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
For this episode of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Karen Han discuss their experiences with writer’s block. Then they analyze how the Apple TV+ series about Emily Dickinson, aptly named Dickinson, addresses writer’s block.
Have you experienced writer’s block or other creative hurdles? Share them with us at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.