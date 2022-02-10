Working

Revisiting Bong Joon-ho’s Creative Advice From the 2020 Oscars

During his acceptance speech, the Parasite director claimed that “the most personal is the most creative.”

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

For this episode of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and June Thomas dissect some creative advice from the director Bong Joon-ho, who claimed during his 2020 Oscars acceptance speech that “the most personal is the most creative,” a phrase he attributed to director Martin Scorsese. In their conversation, Karen and June examine the advice and discuss the upsides and downsides of making their work personal.

Is there a piece of creative advice that you’d like to share with us? Call and leave us a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews and Kevin Bendis.

Advertisement

About the Show

Slate interviews Americans about their jobs.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Karen Han is a former Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.

  • June Thomas is senior managing producer of Slate podcasts.