Revisiting Bong Joon-ho’s Creative Advice From the 2020 Oscars
During his acceptance speech, the Parasite director claimed that “the most personal is the most creative.”
Episode Notes
For this episode of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and June Thomas dissect some creative advice from the director Bong Joon-ho, who claimed during his 2020 Oscars acceptance speech that “the most personal is the most creative,” a phrase he attributed to director Martin Scorsese. In their conversation, Karen and June examine the advice and discuss the upsides and downsides of making their work personal.
Is there a piece of creative advice that you’d like to share with us? Call and leave us a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews and Kevin Bendis.