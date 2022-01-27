Why the Pomodoro Technique Is Great for Some Tasks but Not for Others
“When you’re generating, what you need is momentum.”
For this edition of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas, Isaac Butler, and Karen Han discuss the pomodoro technique, which involves breaking work into timed intervals and taking breaks in between those intervals. In their conversation, they talk about the benefits of taking breaks and using timers, but they also underscore the importance of creative momentum. Could the pomodoro technique actually disrupt the flow of certain tasks?
If you have creative techniques or strategies to share, or if you’d like some advice from June, Isaac, and Karen, send us an email at working@slate.com or leave a message at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.