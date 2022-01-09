Fashion Designer Jasmine Chong on Aesthetics, Familial Influence and Hot Pink
“Something that’s bad to you may be beautiful to someone else.”
Episode Notes
This week, host Karen Han talks to fashion designer Jasmine Chong whom you might know from the reality TV show Making the Cut. Before founding her own label, Jasmine worked for some of the most influential names in fashion. In the interview, Jasmine explains the profound influence her fashion designer mother has had on her life, creative outlook, and career.
After the interview, Karen and co-host Isaac Butler discuss the challenges of unraveling how people develop their aesthetic and what their aspirational garments are. (Spoiler: Isaac is big into Brian Cox’s Succession cardigans.)
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Karen asks Jasmine about “straight-sizing” and how the fashion industry remains centered around a small sub-section of sizes and body types.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Zak Rosen.