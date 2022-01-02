Working

Our Creative New Year’s Resolutions for 2022

“I want to have more conversations with people I don’t know.”

Episode Notes

This week, hosts June Thomas, Isaac Butler, and Karen Han share their creative New Year’s Resolutions for 2022. Then they look back at their goals for 2021 and discuss what they accomplished and where they had trouble. They also check in with former host Rumaan Alam, who shares an update on his 2021 resolutions.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

About the Show

Hosts

  • Karen Han is a former Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.

  • June Thomas is senior managing producer of Slate podcasts.

  • Isaac Butler is the co-host of Slate's Working podcast. He previously hosted Lend Me Your Ears, a podcast about Shakespeare and politics. He is the co-author, with Dan Kois, of The World Only Spins Forward: The Ascent of Angels in America and is currently working on The Method, a narrative history of method acting, for Bloomsbury.