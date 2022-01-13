Working

Does Avoiding the Internet Really Help Creative Work?

June, Isaac, and Karen respond to some advice from cartoonist Alison Bechdel.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Welcome to the debut episode of Working Overtime! In these bi-weekly episodes, June, Isaac, and Karen dissect creative advice​​—and sometimes offer it to listeners and each other. This week, they discuss a piece of advice from cartoonist Alison Bechdel, who argues that avoiding the Internet every once in a while can lead to more focus and productivity. In the discussion, the hosts assess whether the internet helps or hurts their creative work and share some strategies for logging off when necessary.

Do you have a piece of creative advice to share? Or maybe you could use some advice from the Working crew. Either way, get in touch at working@slate.com or leave a message at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

Advertisement

About the Show

Slate interviews Americans about their jobs.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Karen Han is a former Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.

  • June Thomas is senior managing producer of Slate podcasts.

  • Isaac Butler is the co-host of Slate's Working podcast. He previously hosted Lend Me Your Ears, a podcast about Shakespeare and politics. He is the co-author, with Dan Kois, of The World Only Spins Forward: The Ascent of Angels in America and is currently working on The Method, a narrative history of method acting, for Bloomsbury.